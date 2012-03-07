FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro nears day's high vs dollar as positions squeezed
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

Euro nears day's high vs dollar as positions squeezed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The euro rebounded against the dollar on Wednesday after failing to hold beneath a three-week low, though traders said the upside remained limited by uncertainty over a Greece debt swap deal.

Earlier, the currency fell below $1.31 for the first time since mid-February but its failure to hold there prompted traders to unwind short positions as London trade wound down.

That pushed the euro to $1.3155, just shy of its $1.3164 global session peak.

“We were probing the downside all morning and this looks like a short squeeze,” said Steven Butler, head of FX trading at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

But with markets facing a “ton of risk” related to whether Greek creditors agree to a debt swap by Thursday’s deadline, Butler said any further euro gains would stall around $1.3180.

