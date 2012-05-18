EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Greek angst to drive investors into German debt

* New German 2-year bond could offer no coupon, prices show

* Vanishing yields no bar for investors keen to protect funds

* Dutch two-year bonds seen snapped up despite tiny returns

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Investors desperate to protect their capital as fears of Greece leaving the euro buffet financial markets are expected to snap up German two-year bonds on auction in the coming week despite the prospect of zero return.

Germany’s borrowing costs have dwindled to record lows, along with those of the United States and Britain, as Greece’s political impasse and Spain’s worsening banking crisis have driven investors into assets perceived to be safe.

Surging demand for shorter-dated debt, which typically is preferred when investors seek to protect their money due to its greater liquidity, have seen those borrowing costs shrink almost to nothing.

Two-year German bonds offered as little as 3 basis points on Friday and these yields could turn negative in coming days with no sign of European policymakers intervening to stabilise markets.

This could see Berlin offering no coupon payment on the new debt to be auctioned on Wednesday. However, analysts said this was unlikely to cool demand for the 5 billion euros of bonds on offer as markets start pricing in a potential Greek exit from the euro zone. Germany will set the coupon on Monday.

“The market levels suggest it should have a zero coupon but it’s not clear whether it’s technically possible,” said Michelle Bradley, a strategist at Credit Suisse.

“You can’t discount negative yields in the current environment if you don’t see some kind of policy response. People feel they have no alternative and have money to invest and don’t want to leave it in cash.”

Illustrating the strength of investors’ urge to preserve cash, investors paid to lend to Germany at a six-month Treasury bill auction earlier this year and on the secondary market, some bills with short maturities have also carried negative yields.

The relative health of Germany’s economy and public finances mean its debt, rated triple-A by all three major credit rating agencies, is among the world’s safest and most liquid assets.

“There’s been strong demand for the front end of Germany from central banks,” said Nishay Patel, a strategist at Citi. “Based on the current market tone, I do not expect the ultra-low level of Schatz yields to prevent investors from participating in next week’s auction.”

Apart from Germany, the Netherlands will try to raise up to 3.5 billion euros with a sale of three-year bonds on Tuesday while Belgium will offer three- to 14-year maturities.

As one of the euro zone’s top-rated issuers, along with Germany, Finland and Luxembourg, the Netherlands is expected to draw sturdy demand for its bonds despite recent political problems.

Dutch borrowing costs briefly rose last month after the government collapsed over deficit-cutting plans but reversed after the cabinet and opposition parties thrashed out a new budget deal. The Netherlands will hold elections on Sept. 12.

“In general we’ve seen good demand for Dutch bonds across the curve ...Should you remain in this risk-off environment the demand for triple A assets is likely to remain high,” Bradley at Citi said.

Two-year Dutch bonds yielded 0.24 percent on Friday.