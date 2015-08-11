REFILE-Euro gains as surprise yuan devaluation sees carry trades unwound

(Adds dropped word “bank” to lead)

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The euro hit an 11-day high against the dollar on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses, as investors unwound euro-funded positions on the yuan after China’s central bank surprised markets by devaluing the currency.

The euro had earlier fallen to as low as $1.0960 as the dollar benefited from its status as a relative safe haven, but as investors bought back the single currency, it gained 0.3 percent on the day to trade at $1.1045 by 0833 GMT.

The euro also hit a 1-1/2 month high of 6.9816 yuan . Sterling also hit a ten-month peak against the Chinese currency of 9.8690. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Anirban Nag)