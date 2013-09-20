FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunds, European stocks fall on Fed's Bullard comments
September 20, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Bunds, European stocks fall on Fed's Bullard comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German Bund futures and European stocks fell on Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Bloomberg television that a slowing of asset-purchases in October was possible depending on incoming data.

The dollar rose to a session high of 99.66 yen.

German Bund futures extended losses to a session low of 138.19, down 37 ticks on the day. The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading down 0.2 percent at 1,263.88 points, around the day’s lows.

“(The) market is moving on the back of this quote that taper is possible by the FOMC (Fed) in October which is completely out of line with what people were expecting given the very dovish FOMC earlier in the week,” a trader said.

