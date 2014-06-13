FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in French group CGG rise on bid rumours
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
June 13, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Shares in French group CGG rise on bid rumours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Shares in CGG, a company whose services include providing geological data analysis to energy companies, rose on Friday as traders cited rumours it could attract bid interest.

CGG shares were up by 9 percent, with trading volumes in the stock coming in at 2.5 times its 3-month daily average.

A Paris-based trader said there was speculation that U.S. peer Baker Hughes could bid for CGG, while adding that CGG’s shares were also being boosted by expectations that it could win a big contract in India.

CGG declined to comment on the situation.

Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, Benjamin Mallet and Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.