Europe cash cocoa: High prices weigh on demand

AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - Price differentials on Europe’s cash cocoa market were unchanged this week as high prices kept many market players away, traders said.

Differentials for good quality Ivory Coast beans for nearby delivery were at 50 pounds over the London May 2013 cocoa contract, the same as last week.

Liffe July cocoa futures were down 2 pounds at 1,486 pounds a tonne on Friday, having touched a near four-month high the previous session of 1,493 pounds.

“People were not buying because prices were too high, they decided to wait for prices to come down before making any purchases,” one European trader said.

Cocoa futures on ICE touched a two-month high of $2,259 on Thursday, supported by bullish technicals based on historical price charts.

“This is remarkable given that Ivory Coast, the world’s largest cocoa producer, is expected to produce an above-average mid-crop despite the long period of overly dry weather,” Germany’s Commerzbank said in a note.

“According to a survey of traders and chocolate manufacturers, the crop looks set to total 400 thousand tons - the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) even puts it at 440 thousand tons.”

Traders said price ratios eased for cocoa butter, the key ingredient in chocolate. Butter ratios for April-May delivery on Friday were 1.89 times nearby London cocoa bean contracts <0#LCC:>, the same as last week.

“High (bean) prices kept people away,” a butter trader said.

Europe’s cocoa grind is likely to have declined in the first quarter, although the outlook for global growth in consumption of cocoa products is more optimistic, traders and chocolate-makers said earlier this week. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by James Jukwey)