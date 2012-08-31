Europe coffee: Brazil trade slows despite harvest

* Price differentials for Brazilian beans firm

* Slow selling despite harvest progress

* Colombian prices fall as crop outlook improves

HAMBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Price differentials for Brazilian arabica firmed in Europe’s cash coffee market this week on a lack of direct selling by producers despite Brazil’s harvest reaching its peak, traders said on Friday.

“Buyers and sellers were far apart in Brazilian price ideas this week,” one trader said. “I had demand from roasters but I had the problem of not being able to find enough origin sellers.”

Brazil MTGB fine beans for September onwards shipment were quoted around 11 cents under ICE’s New York December arabica contract on Friday against 16 cents under in the previous week with sales offers as firm as 8 cents under New York heard.

“Brazilian differentials were expensive this week with the added problem that buyers and sellers were sometimes 4-5 cents apart in price demands, a level too big to be solved by negotiations,” another trader said.

“There seemed to be some very differing views about the outcome of the Brazilian harvest, with roasters believing good volumes of good quality have been collected but Brazilians saying the opposite.”

The start of the coffee harvest in Brazil, the world’s largest Arabica exporter, was delayed by rain in June and may take longer to complete because of recent unfavourable weather. But European roasters believe a good, large crop is being gathered.

“With a 2012 crop estimated by trade of around 55-56 million(60-kg) bags, supplies seem ample and that more Brazilian beans will land on the world market in coming weeks,” a trader said, stressing trade estimates are well above the Brazilian government’s forecast of 50.45 million bags.

Traders said Brazilian selling was also being reduced by the decision by the New York ICE futures market to accept Brazilian arabicas for physical deliveries, with the first gradings started from June 2012 for March 2013 delivery.

“I increasingly heard the argument this week that Brazilian arabica will be sold into New York exchange stocks from March if commercial differentials are lower than available from ICE,” a trader said. “There is little doubt the ICE decision will open a new sales outlet for Brazilian arabica.”

Colombian price differentials fell on improved harvest prospects. Colombia Excelso beans for September/December shipment were quoted on Friday at 11 cents over the New York December contract against 13 cents over in the previous week and 15 cents over two weeks ago.

“Colombia seems to be on course for a much better harvest following several years of disappointing crops,” a trader said. “The main crop start is still a couple of weeks away but European roasters are expecting higher exports and are seeking single-digit differentials of 8 or 9 cents over in anticipation of selling pressure.”

Central American trade was generally thin this week with old crop supplies increasingly sold out and differentials now sometimes regarded as nominal, especially for Costa Rica and Guatemala.

But more new crop trade in Honduran beans was noted at differentials of 2 cents under New York for December 2012/January 2013, which were viewed as attractive.

Kenyan differentials fell on selling pressure on good supplies and competition from other African origins. Kenya AB FAQ beans for September shipment were 25 cents over New York on Friday against 30 over last week and 40 over at the beginning of August.

Robusta trade was restrained by the continued firm differentials demanded by top exporters Vietnam and Indonesia. Vietnam Grade 2 for shipment from September was unchanged at $10 under London’s November robusta contract.

Indonesian EK-1 for shipment from September firmed to $20 over London from $10 under last week.

“Vietnam has evidently had very high exports and they little left before the new crop arrives at the end of the year,” a trader said.

“Indonesia has had a much better harvest but its own growing domestic coffee consumption is leaving little left for export.” (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Keiron Henderson)