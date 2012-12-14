Europe coffee: Slumping futures restrains producer selling

* Sellers resist fall in arabica futures

* Differentials largely unchanged

* EU roasters buy hand to mouth

* Vietnamese robusta differentials firm

HAMBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A sharp fall in arabica futures this week to their lowest in more than two years restrained selling by producer countries in Europe’s cash coffee market in the past days, traders said on Friday.

“Business seemed to be almost at a standstill in some origins this week with producers nowhere in the world happy at the prices they would get as arabica futures slump,” one cash trader said. “Industry was taking limited positions, buying hand to mouth in the hope that futures will fall even further.”

New York ICE arabica coffee futures fell steadily this week, approaching their lowest levels in more than two years on Friday as a bumper coffee crop from top producer Brazil helped create ample supply to meet demand, dragging on prices.

“Buyers and sellers of Brazilian beans were often too far apart in price ideas to get much business done as roasters were sometimes offering 3 to 4 cents less than the Brazilians wanted,” another trader said. “But overall there was better roaster and trade demand for Brazilian beans for 2013 shipment dates as futures fell.”

Price differentials for Brazilian Swedish grade beans for Jan./Feb. 2013 shipment were unchanged on the week at 19 cents under New York March futures.

Colombian differentials were unchanged to slightly weaker despite growing concern the country’s harvest will not be as good as forecast.

Colombia Excelso for Jan./Feb. 2013 shipment was unchanged at 14 cents over New York March on Friday, but with dealers reporting trade during the week at 12 cents over.

“Colombia’s harvest is now starting to slow down after its peak at the start of this month but for outsiders the weather seems to be overall very good, which is keeping a lid on differentials,” a trader said.

“Colombia is still seen as a relatively good buy compared to some Central American origins. It has to be remembered that Colombian beans were 25 cents over New York this time last year because of their harvest problems.”

In the Central American sector, traders reported some demand for small volume consignments for spot shipment.

Weather was said to be favourable in both Guatemala and Honduras, improving coffee flows. Honduras High Grown beans were offered unchanged on the week at 4 cents under New York March.

“Roasters in Japan, the United States and Canada were willing to pay more for Central American beans than Europeans this week which held back EU business volumes,” a trader said.

In robustas, price differentials for beans from leading exporter Vietnam firmed even though the country’s new crop is now in full swing.

Vietnam Grade 2 robusta was offered at level to $10 under London’s March robusta contract against $10 to $20 under last week.

“The Vietnamese made very high sales in November when their exports rose by the remarkable volume of over 70 percent on the year,” a trader said.

“There seemed to be a pause this week after the recent hectic Vietnamese selling. London robusta futures <0#LRC:> are firmer than New York which means higher prices could be in prospect and delayed sales could be more profitable.” (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by James Jukwey)