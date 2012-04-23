North Sea Crude-Firmer after Buzzard production halt

* Buzzard problems support, but ample supply caps gains * Nexen say Buzzard production to ramp up over next 24-48 hours * Swaps strengthen at the front LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil differentials improved on Monday after a weekend fire at the UK's Buzzard oilfield shut in output, although traders said ample supplies were capping gains. "There is enough oil, especially at the front of the curve, that nobody will pay attention to this news," one trader said. Forties' discount to dated Brent dropped to a two-year low of minus 80 cents last Thursday, as refinery demand slackened ahead of the turnaround season. The rapid return of Libyan light sweet exports, together with healthy West African and Urals supplies, have also weighed on prices. "There is just too much crude around," another trader said. Buzzard operator Nexen said production from the field would ramp up over the next two days. FORTIES * No cargoes changed hands during the public window, according to traders that monitor it. Phibro bid for a cargo loading May 15-20 at dated minux 60 cents. On the offer side, Trafigura was showing a May 6-8 cargo at dated minus 60 cents, Total offered a 9-11 cargo at dated minus 45 cents and Shell offered 11-13 at minus 30 cents and then withdrew. * Last Friday, Statoil sold a cargo to Trafigura for 8-10 loading at dated -70 cents. DELAYS * Forties cargo F0411, initially due to load in April, will load between May 2-4 after being delayed for the third time, traders said. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) firmed slightly at the front of the curve, remaining in contango until the third week of July. 30-04/5 Jul -23 (-45) 8-11/5 Jul -12 (-23) 14-18/5 Jul -10 (-14) 21-25/5 Jul -13 (-12) 28-01/6 Jul -18 (-15) 6-8/6 Jul -23 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by William Hardy)