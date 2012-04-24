FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Steady, Buzzard issues cause delays
April 24, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Steady, Buzzard issues cause delays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties differentials unchanged
    * Buzzard weekend problems cause delays
    * Nexen says no production yet
    * Swaps weaken at the front

    LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials were unchanged on Tuesday, with reticent buyers
not tapping the window amid ample supply even after a production
shut-in at the UK's Buzzard field caused cargo delays.	
    Nothing traded in the window, with Total re-offering a
Forties cargo loading May 9-11 at a discount to dated Brent of
minus 45 cents.	
    The Buzzard issues forced field operator Nexen to defer two
of its May loading cargoes. Cargoes F0507 and F0516 will load
four and two days later, respectively. 	
    The company said production was still shut in as of Tuesday
afternoon, ramping up as of Wednesday.	
        	
    FORTIES	
    * There were again no trades in the window. Total was seen
offering its May 9-11 at minus 45 cents, while Trafigura offered
a May 6-8 cargo at minus 20 cents but then withdrew it. There
were no prospective buyers.	
    * Last Friday, Statoil sold a cargo to Trafigura for 8-10
loading at dated -70 cents. 	
    	
    DELAYS	
    * May's initial loading schedule has seen at least three
deferrals so far, traders said, prompting worries that it could
begin to mirror the widespread delays of the April programme.	
        	
    SWAPS
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened and were in
contango until the third week of July.	
        	
    30-04/5 Jul -15 (-23)
     8-11/5 Jul  -9 (-12)
    14-18/5 Jul  -7 (-10)
    21-25/5 Jul -10 (-13)
    28-01/6 Jul -14 (-18)
      6-8/6 Jul -19 (-23) 	
	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Jane Baird)

