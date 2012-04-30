North Sea Crude-Forties steady, arb supports

* Forties offered at dated minus 5 cents; no deals * Loading delays, Asia arbitrage support * Swaps weaken LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials started the week little changed, as arbitrage shipments to Asia and loading delays countered signs of ample supplies. There were no Forties deals in the Platts window on Monday, traders who see the window said. One cargo was offered higher with no buying interest, and swaps were lower indicating weakness ahead. Supply in the Atlantic Basin remains relatively ample due to higher Libyan production and reduced U.S. demand for West African crude, traders have said. FORTIES * Shell offered a May 9-11 Forties at dated minus 5 cents, without selling the cargo in the window. The last known deal was on Friday at dated minus 30 cents. LOADING DELAYS * At least five Forties cargoes have had their loading dates delayed in May following now-resolved production problems at the Buzzard oilfield. This has supported the Brent market structure. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened and moved into contango at the front, and were as follows: 30-04/5 Jul -10 8-11/5 Jul Flat 14-18/5 Jul Flat 21-25/5 Jul -4 28-01/6 Jul -10 6-8/6 Jul -16 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)