April 30, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties steady, arb supports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties offered at dated minus 5 cents; no deals
    * Loading delays, Asia arbitrage support
    * Swaps weaken

    LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials started the week little changed, as arbitrage
shipments to Asia and loading delays countered signs of ample
supplies.	
    There were no Forties deals in the Platts window on Monday,
traders who see the window said. One cargo was offered higher
with no buying interest, and swaps were lower indicating
weakness ahead.	
    Supply in the Atlantic Basin remains relatively ample due to
higher Libyan production and reduced U.S. demand for West
African crude, traders have said.  	
    	
    FORTIES	
    * Shell offered a May 9-11 Forties at dated minus 5 cents,
without selling the cargo in the window. The last known deal was
on Friday at dated minus 30 cents. 	
    	
    LOADING DELAYS	
    * At least five Forties cargoes have had their loading dates
delayed in May following now-resolved production problems at the
Buzzard oilfield. This has supported the Brent market structure.	
    	
    SWAPS	
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened and moved into
contango at the front, and were as follows:	
    30-04/5 Jul -10 	
     8-11/5 Jul Flat 	
    14-18/5 Jul Flat 	
    21-25/5 Jul -4 	
    28-01/6 Jul -10 	
     6-8/6 Jul -16	
	
    	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)

