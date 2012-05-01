FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Mercuria buys
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 1, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Mercuria buys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties weakens to dated -35 cents
    * Traders see still ample supply

    LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials dipped on Tuesday and traders said supply remains
ample in the market.	
    "(The market is) still weak, there is still some unsold
stuff around," a North Sea trader said. 	
     Traders said output from Buzzard, the UK's largest
oilfield, was returning to full levels after a shut-in at the
end of April. 	
    Production issues at Buzzard have caused widespread
disruption to recent loading programmes, supporting prices, with
five cargo deferrals so far in the May schedule.	
       	
    FORTIES	
    * Shell sold a Forties cargo to Mercuria loading May 19-21
at July BFOE minus 30 cents. The deal broadly translates into
about dated minus 35 cents.	
    * The last known deal was on Friday at dated minus 30 cents.
 	
    	
    SWAPS	
    * The first two weeks of the Contracts for differences
(CFDs) remained in contango, with the curve subsequently dipping
into backwardation, as follows:	
	
     8-11/5 Jul 12 (Flat) 	
    14-18/5 Jul 21 (Flat) 	
    21-25/5 Jul  4 (-4) 	
    28-01/6 Jul -4 (-10) 	
     6-8/6 Jul -12 (-16)	
   11-15/6 Jul -20 	
	
    	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.