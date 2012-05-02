North Sea Crude-Diffs supported by Asian interest

* Forties differentials improve * South Korean buyers continue to absorb North Sea crudes LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials strengthened on Wednesday as South Korea continues to absorb more barrels of May-loading Forties crude. South Korea's smallest refinery Hyundai Oilbank bought 1 million barrels, its first likely purchase after a free trade agreement reached last year rendered the arbitrage viable. "Everybody is seeking to move North Sea to South Korea," said one trader. "There are more cargoes than we had expected by now." Hyundai's purchase could take the total of North Sea crude barrels shipping to South Korea in May to around 5-6 million, up from the 4 million barrels shipped each month since the end of last year. Asian demand has helped prop Forties differentials, which have recovered recently after trading at two-year lows of dated Brent minus 85 cents in late April. FORTIES * Traders that monitor the public Platts window said Shell sold a May 20-22 cargo to Phibro at July BFOE minus 25 cents; and then sold a May 24-29 cargo to Total at dated minus 10 cents. * On Tuesday, Shell sold a Forties cargo to Mercuria loading May 19-21 at July BFOE minus 30 cents. The deal broadly translates into about dated minus 35 cents. DELAYS * F0513 is now scheduled to load on May 21-22, one day later than the original loading schedule. The source said the delay was due to the production problems at the Buzzard oilfield. SWAPS * The first two weeks of the Contracts for differences (CFDs) remained in contango, with the curve subsequently dipping into backwardation, as follows: 8-11/5 Jul Flat 14-18/5 Jul +23 21-25/5 Jul +5 28-01/6 Jul -5 6-8/6 Jul -12 11-15/6 Jul -20 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Keiron Henderson)