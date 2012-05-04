North Sea Crude-Benchmark output to rise in June

* No Forties deals in window * Supply of benchmark grades to average 943,000 bpd in June * Buzzard field running flat out-source LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - The four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams are set to pump 943,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, Reuters calculations based on loading programmes showed on Friday, up from 875,000 bpd planned in May. With the June loading programmes emerging and yet to be fully issued, price talks were on the back burner as there were no physical deals in the Platts window. FORTIES * Forties remained pegged at dated minus 35 cents in the absence of new bids, offers and trades on Friday. * On Thursday, Shell offered a May 21-23 Forties at July BFOE minus 40 cents and Phibro offered a May 20-22 shipment at July minus 50 cents. The average of the two offers worked out at roughly dated minus 35 cents. * For a deal summary, see LOADING DELAYS, BUZZARD * Nine May cargoes have been delayed after a production halt last month at Nexen's Buzzard field. That number was not heard to have changed on Friday. The latest information on Buzzard's output rate suggested a reduced chance of major programme revisions. "Buzzard is running flat out now," said a trading source familiar with the matter. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) remained in contango at the front, suggesting ample near-term supplies, as follows: 8-11/5 Jul -23 14-18/5 Jul +7 21-25/5 Jul -5 28-01/6 Jul -12 6-8/6 Jul -17 11-15/6 Jul -22 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)