#Industrials
May 8, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Differentials remain weak, no buyers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* No Forties cargoes trade in window
    * Swaps backwardation signals market tightening
    * Demand expected to improve as refinery maintenance ends

    LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials remained under pressure on Tuesday, failing to
find support in the absence of buyers.	
    Traders said demand is likely to pick up as refiners
complete their turn-around activity, which should help mop up
the slightly longer June BFOE loading programme.	
    The front two weeks of the contracts for differences (CFDs)
flipped into backwardation, signalling a tightening market after
having traded in contango since last Monday.	
    	
    FORTIES	
    * Traders who monitor the window said there were no trades
on Tuesday, after a holiday on Monday. Morgan Stanley was
bidding to buy a May 25-31 Forties cargo at dated minus 30 cents
while Phibro was looking to sell a May 20-22 at dated minus 45.	
    * On Friday, Forties remained pegged at dated minus 35
cents. For a deal summary, see 	
       	
    SWAPS	
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation
throughout the curve, as follows:	
	
    14-18/5 Jul + 17 (+7) 	
    21-25/5 Jul Flat (-5) 	
    28-01/6 Jul -7  (-12) 	
      6-8/6 Jul -14 (-17) 	
    11-15/6 Jul -21 (-22) 	
    18-22/6 Jul -28	
        	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)

