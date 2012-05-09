FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties dips, Danish crude clears
#Industrials
May 9, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties dips, Danish crude clears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude traded at
lower differentials on Wednesday due to slow demand for May
cargoes, traders said.	
    While Forties has been in the late-May market, traders said
Danish crude has been clearing at a relatively brisk pace.	
    Trade of Norwegian crude remained thin ahead of the release
of most June loading programmes other than Ekofisk.	
        	
    FORTIES	
    * Phibro sold Forties for May 20-22 loading to Shell at
dated Brent minus 60 cents a barrel. Shell bought Forties at
dated minus 30 and 35 cents in the previous two deals.	
    * Total bid a cargo for May 31-June 5 loading at dated plus
10 cents a barrel, showing the physical Forties market is in
contango.	
    * The Buzzard oilfield suffered from a brief outage. The
field was shut earlier on Wednesday and it has restarted
pumping, operator Nexen said.  	
    	
    DUC	
    * Maersk Oil sold all of its four cargoes of Danish DUC
crude, leaving only two cargoes available to buy for June.	
    * The company declined to specify price details.	
    * Maersk is expected to offer Scottish Dumbarton and
Algerian Saharan Blend.	
    	
    NORWEGIAN CRUDE	
    * Traders said some June Ekofisk were sold earlier this
week. Offer levels were between dated plus 80 cents and $1 a
barrel.	
    	
    SWAPS	
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation
throughout the curve, as follows:	
	
    14-18/5 Jul +26 (+17) 	
    21-25/5 Jul +16 (Flat) 	
    28-01/6 Jul  +1 (-7) 	
      6-8/6 Jul  -7 (-14) 	
    11-15/6 Jul -15 (-21) 	
    18-22/6 Jul -23 (-28)	
        	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)

