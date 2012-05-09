North Sea Crude-Forties dips, Danish crude clears

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude traded at lower differentials on Wednesday due to slow demand for May cargoes, traders said. While Forties has been in the late-May market, traders said Danish crude has been clearing at a relatively brisk pace. Trade of Norwegian crude remained thin ahead of the release of most June loading programmes other than Ekofisk. FORTIES * Phibro sold Forties for May 20-22 loading to Shell at dated Brent minus 60 cents a barrel. Shell bought Forties at dated minus 30 and 35 cents in the previous two deals. * Total bid a cargo for May 31-June 5 loading at dated plus 10 cents a barrel, showing the physical Forties market is in contango. * The Buzzard oilfield suffered from a brief outage. The field was shut earlier on Wednesday and it has restarted pumping, operator Nexen said. DUC * Maersk Oil sold all of its four cargoes of Danish DUC crude, leaving only two cargoes available to buy for June. * The company declined to specify price details. * Maersk is expected to offer Scottish Dumbarton and Algerian Saharan Blend. NORWEGIAN CRUDE * Traders said some June Ekofisk were sold earlier this week. Offer levels were between dated plus 80 cents and $1 a barrel. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation throughout the curve, as follows: 14-18/5 Jul +26 (+17) 21-25/5 Jul +16 (Flat) 28-01/6 Jul +1 (-7) 6-8/6 Jul -7 (-14) 11-15/6 Jul -15 (-21) 18-22/6 Jul -23 (-28) DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)