North Sea Crude-Forties pop up on talks of exports

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties rose on Thursday as traders said about 3 million barrels might flow outside Europe and due to falls in some Norwegian crude loading volumes in June. Traders said one very large crude carrier (VLCC) has been booked to ship Forties to South Korea. A Suezmax might sail to South America. These fixtures were not confirmed. FORTIES * Morgan Stanley bid Forties for May 25-30 loading at dated Brent minus 10 cents a barrel. Total bid a cargoes for a later loading date of May 31-June 4 at dated plus 5 cents, lowering its bid from the dated plus 10 cents on Wednesdays. * The North Sea Buzzard oilfield was pumping at 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Thursday after a brief shutdown on Wednesday, operator Nexen said. * "Spot rate this morning was 180,000 and ramp up is going well," a spokeswoman said in an email response. Buzzard normally produces about 200,000 bpd, making it the largest oilfield in the UK. NORWEGIAN CRUDE * The June loading programmes of Gullfaks and Statfjord emerged. * Gullfaks will load four 855,000 barrel cargoes in June, a fall from seven cargoes in May, making the daily rate at 114,000 barrels per day (bpd). * Statfjord will load five 800,000 cargoes, averaging 133,000 bpd. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation throughout the curve, as follows: 14-18/5 Jul +38 (+26) 21-25/5 Jul +29 (+16) 28-01/6 Aug +60 (Jul +1) 6-8/6 Aug +49 (Jul -7) 11-15/6 Aug +38 (Jul -15) 18-22/6 Aug +28 (Jul -23)