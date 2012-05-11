FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Steady as supplies stay tight
May 11, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Steady as supplies stay tight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties Differentials
were steady on Friday, supported by a recent brief shutdown of
the Buzzard oilfield, Britain's largest, and reports of sales of
North Sea barrels to Asia and to South America.	
    Traders said about 3 million barrels might flow outside
Europe as a result of recent spot sales and declines in some
Norwegian crude loading volumes in June also kept the market
supported.	
        	
    FORTIES	
    * Within the afternoon trading window, Vitol sold Morgan
Stanley a Forties cargo for loading May 27-29 at dated Brent
flat. This suggested the market was broadly unchanged, traders
said, as it compared with a bid by Morgan Stanley for Forties on
Thursday at dated minus 10 cents.	
    * Also within the window, Mercuria bid dated Brent plus 20
cents for a June 4-9 Forties cargo and Total bid dated plus 5
cents for a cargo loading May 31 to June 4. On Thursday, Total
also bid at dated plus 5 cents for a cargo loading during the
same period.	
    	
    SWAPS	
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation
throughout the curve, as follows (previous day in brackets):	
    14-18/5 Jul +36 (+38) 	
    21-25/5 Jul +33 (+29) 	
    28-01/6 Jul +14 (+15) 	
      6-8/6 Jul  +3 ( -7) 	
    11-15/6 Jul  -8 (-15) 	
    18-22/6 Jul -18 (-23)	
        	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)

