North Sea Crude-Forties steady at premium to dated

* Two Forties bids, one offer * Brent cargo offered in window * Buzzard oilfield output back to normal-source LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil differentials were stable on Monday, supported by limited supplies in June and sales of North Sea barrels outside of the region. Talk of shipments of Forties to South Korea has been supporting the market, as has reduced shipments of some North Sea crude streams in June. FORTIES, BRENT * Total bid for a June 6-10 Forties at dated plus 15 cents and Morgan Stanley bid the same for a June 3-9 cargo. On the sell side, Shell was offering May 29-31 Forties at dated plus 5 cents. * That suggested little change from Friday, when a May 27-29 cargo traded at dated Brent flat. * Brent made a rare appearance in the window. BP offered a May 28-30 Brent at dated plus 75 cents, up from price talks last week. BUZZARD FIELD * The Buzzard oilfield, usually the largest contributor to the Forties stream, has returned to normal output, a source with a Forties equity holder said. The 200,000-barrel-per day field had a brief shutdown last week and traders said as a result there may be some slippage in the loading dates of June cargoes. JUNE LOADING PROGRAMMES * Loading programmes suggest supply of Norwegian crudes including Statfjord, Gullfaks and Troll will drop in June from May. Traders said the Flotta programme had yet to be released, delaying the full set. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) slipped into contango at the very front of the curve, and were as follows: 14-18/5 Jul +35 21-25/5 Jul +40 28-01/6 Aug +71 6-8/6 Aug +55 11-15/6 Aug +41 18-22/6 Aug +27 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)