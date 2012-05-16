FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-June supply to fall
May 16, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-June supply to fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties bid up to dated plus 30 cents
    * North Sea supply to fall in June to lowest this year
    * June/July spread firms ahead of expiry

    LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude rose on
Wednesday on increased demand prospects and reduced supplies in
June, while the June/July BFOE spread firmed in the run up to
the June contract's expiry.	
    Oil refineries are back in the market to buy crude after
periods of planned maintenance, and traders said that could lend
support to the price of physical cargoes.	
    "It seems quite strong as there are refineries coming back
and a lot of arbitrages outside the region," said a North Sea
trader with a European oil company.	
    The June/July BFOE Brent was at 75 cents as of 1530 GMT, up
from 60 cents at 0930 GMT. June Brent expires later on
Wednesday. 	
            	
    FORTIES	
    * In the Platts trading window, Total bid for a June 6-10
Forties at dated plus 30 cents and Shell offered a May 29-31
Forties at dated plus 5 cents.	
    The bid was up from dated plus 25 cents on Tuesday. No offer
level for a similar period was heard.	
	
    JUNE LOADING PROGRAMMES	
    * North Sea output will fall by 2.8 percent in June to its
lowest this year due to oilfield glitches and natural declines,
Reuters calculations based on shipping schedules showed on
Wednesday. [ID:nL5E8GG6EN}	
    	
    SWAPS	
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) mostly rose and stayed in
backwardation, as follows:	
    21-25/5 Aug +113 	
    28-01/6 Aug +88 	
     6-8/6  Aug +69 	
    11-15/6 Aug +55	
    18-22/6 Aug +41 	
    25-29/6 Aug +28 	
	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
