North Sea Crude-June supply to fall

* Forties bid up to dated plus 30 cents * North Sea supply to fall in June to lowest this year * June/July spread firms ahead of expiry LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude rose on Wednesday on increased demand prospects and reduced supplies in June, while the June/July BFOE spread firmed in the run up to the June contract's expiry. Oil refineries are back in the market to buy crude after periods of planned maintenance, and traders said that could lend support to the price of physical cargoes. "It seems quite strong as there are refineries coming back and a lot of arbitrages outside the region," said a North Sea trader with a European oil company. The June/July BFOE Brent was at 75 cents as of 1530 GMT, up from 60 cents at 0930 GMT. June Brent expires later on Wednesday. FORTIES * In the Platts trading window, Total bid for a June 6-10 Forties at dated plus 30 cents and Shell offered a May 29-31 Forties at dated plus 5 cents. The bid was up from dated plus 25 cents on Tuesday. No offer level for a similar period was heard. JUNE LOADING PROGRAMMES * North Sea output will fall by 2.8 percent in June to its lowest this year due to oilfield glitches and natural declines, Reuters calculations based on shipping schedules showed on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E8GG6EN} SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) mostly rose and stayed in backwardation, as follows: 21-25/5 Aug +113 28-01/6 Aug +88 6-8/6 Aug +69 11-15/6 Aug +55 18-22/6 Aug +41 25-29/6 Aug +28 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)