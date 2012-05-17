FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties rises for third day
May 17, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties rises for third day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties trades at dated plus 40 cents
    * Platts looks at expanding Brent benchmark
    * Swaps rise

    LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude rose on
Thursday and traded for the first time this week, as a
combination of increased demand prospects and reduced supplies
in June lent support.	
    Arbitrages to shift North Sea crude outside of the region
and a seasonal increase in demand are supporting the market,
traders said.	
             	
    FORTIES	
    * In the Platts trading window, Trafigura sold to Total a 
June 7-9 Forties at dated plus 40 cents. That was up 10 cents
from a bid on Wednesday for a similar date range.	
    * In other activity, Phibro bid a June 7-11 Forties at dated
flat and Shell offered a May 30-June 1 cargo at dated plus 5
cents.	
	
    PLATTS PLANS FOR DATED	
    * Platts is considering adding DUC and Troll to its North
Sea dated Brent quote as soon as this year or 2013 to prepare
for further declines in supplies from the home of the global
benchmark. 	
	
    SWAPS	
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose and stayed in
backwardation, as follows:	
    21-25/5 Aug +120 	
    28-01/6 Aug +105 	
    6-8/6   Aug +85 	
    11-15/6 Aug +66 	
    18-22/6 Aug +48 	
    25-29/6 Aug +33	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)

