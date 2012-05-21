FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Crude-Forties holds at premium
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 21, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties holds at premium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties trades at dated plus 35 cents
    * Swaps higher

    LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Forties crude held at a premium
to dated Brent on Monday, drawing support from seasonal demand
and reduced North Sea supplies in June.  	
    Contracts for differences rose, indicating the market is
likely to hold strong for now.	
             	
    FORTIES	
    * Total sold Morgan Stanley a June 7-9 Forties at dated plus
35 cents. 	
    * Total also bid dated plus 20 cents for a June 13-17
Forties, without finding a seller. Morgan Stanley bid for a June
11-17 Forties at dated plus 40 cents and withdrew the bid.	
    * That suggested little change in Forties, which is last
known to have traded at dated plus 40 cents on Thursday.  	
    	
    SWAPS	
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose and stayed in
backwardation, as follows:	
    28-01/6 Aug +135 	
     6-8/6  Aug +110 	
    11-15/6 Aug +80 	
    18-22/6 Aug +58	
    25-29/6 Aug +40 	
     2-6/7 Aug +24 	
	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.