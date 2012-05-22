FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Crude-Forties rises, arb helps
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 22, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties rises, arb helps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties trades at dated plus 40 cents
    * Abitrage east supports market
    * Swaps rise

    LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Forties crude held at a premium
to dated Brent on Monday, drawing support from seasonal demand
and moves to ship North Sea crude out of the region.	
    Arbitrage flows of North Sea crude to South Korea have
helped to support the market. A shipping fixture on Monday
showed a Very Large Crude Carrier, the Front Hakata, fixed to
sail East from the North Sea on June 15.	
    Further information on the fixture was not available on
Tuesday.	
                	
    FORTIES	
    * Trafigura sold to Shell a June 9-11 Forties at dated plus
40 cents. That was up 5 cents from a trade on Monday.	
    	
    SWAPS	
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose and stayed in
backwardation, as follows:	
    28-01/6 Aug +140 	
     6-8/6 Aug +122 	
    11-15/6 Aug +90 	
    18-22/6 Aug +68 	
    25-29/6 Aug +48 	
     2-6/7  Aug +30	
    	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.