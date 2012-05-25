North Sea Crude-Forties dip, prompt contango persists

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Spot differentials on benchmark Forties dipped on Friday on ample supply of sweet crudes, with the front end of the swap remaining in contango. Dealings in other grades of crude oil have remained thin as the June market nears its end. FORTIES * Shell sold June 11-13 to Morgan Stanley at dated Brent plus 30 cents a barrel. * Trafigura sold June 13-15 at dated plus 35 cents a barrel. * The levels were slightly lower than the previous deal at dated plus 40 cents a barrel. But physical Forties deals have kept premiums since May 21. OTHER GRADES * Dealings in other grades were relatively thin, after a number of Ekofisk cargoes were sold earlier this week. * Some Norwegian crude oils have been sold for June loading cargoes. * Marathon sold late June loading Alvheim earlier this week. This was not confirmed. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) flipped into contango at the front end of the curve but held on backwardation from the second week onwards. 28-01/6 Aug +75 (+99) 6-8/6 Aug +80 (+106) 11-15/6 Aug +55 (+68) 18-22/6 Aug +37 (+50) 25-29/6 Aug +24 (+34) 2-6/7 Aug +12 (+20) DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)