REFILE-North Sea Crude-Dips, Statoil buys Forties
May 28, 2012 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-North Sea Crude-Dips, Statoil buys Forties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of 'Forties in headline, from 'Forites'.)	
    LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Differentials on North Sea
benchmark Forties dipped on Monday due to ample supply of sweet
crude across Europe, traders said.	
    Some bearish pressure came from insolvent Petroplus' UK
Coryton refinery, which was likely to shut after failing to find
a buyer. 	
    But the fall was limited by Statoil's purchase of Forties.
The intention of the purchase was not clear and the company
could not be reached.	
                    	
    FORTIES	
    * Statoil bought a cargo for June 16-19 from Trafigura at
dated Brent plus 15 cents a barrel. The differential was a dip
from two deals at dated plus 30 cents and 35 cents a barrel on
Friday.	
    * Statoil bought Forties for mid-March loading in
late-February last time, according to Reuters data.	
    * Other bids and offers included: bid from Mercuria at dated
plus 30 cents for June 21-24; offer from Shell at dated plus 5
cents for June 9-11; offer from BP at dated plus 15 cents for
June 13-15; and offer from Trafigura at dated plus 20 cents for
June 15-17.	
    * The loading of cargo number F0604, which was originally
scheduled to be loaded June 4-6, has been delayed by five days.
 	
    	
    OTHER GRADES	
    * Dealings in other grades were relatively thin ahead of the
release July loading programmes as early as next week although
traders said several end-June loading cargoes were still
available to buy.	
    	
    SWAPS	
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened across the
curve.	
    	
     6-8/6  Aug  +62 (+80) 	
    11-15/6 Aug  +38 (+55) 	
    18-22/6 Aug  +24 (+37) 	
    25-29/6 Aug  +12 (+24) 	
     2-6/7  Aug   +1 (+12)	
    0-13/7  Aug  -10	
	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
