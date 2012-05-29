FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Prompt differentials in contango
May 29, 2012 / 5:12 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Prompt differentials in contango

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Differentials on physical North
Sea benchmark Forties cargoes for prompt loading dipped on
Tuesday as buyers held the sidelines.	
    The prompt offer levels were in contango. But the forward
curve of cash for differentials (CFD) swaps remained in
backwardation due mainly to the arbitrage to Asia.	
    Tanker fixture data showed a very large crude carrier (VLCC)
Maersk Nectar was expected to load crude oil at the Hound Point,
with discharging in South Korea.	
    Dealings of other North Sea crude remained thin ahead of the
release of the July programmes as early as next week.	
                       	
    FORTIES	
    * There were only three offers in the public window,
including Shell at parity to dated Brent for June 10-12; BP at
dated plus 10 cents for June 13-15 and Trafigura at dated plus
26 cents for June 15-17.	
    * Shell and BP lowered their offers by 5 cents from Monday
while Trafigura raised its level by 6 cents.	
    * The previous Forties deal was done on Monday as Statoil
bought a cargo for June 16-19 from Trafigura at dated Brent plus
15 cents a barrel.	
    	
    SWAPS	
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened across the
curve. but it remained in backwardation.	
    	
     6-8/6  Aug  +60 (+62) 	
    11-15/6 Aug  +27 (+38) 	
    18-22/6 Aug  +15 (+24) 	
    25-29/6 Aug   +6 (+12) 	
     2-6/7  Aug   -3  (+1)	
    0-13/7  Aug  -12 (-10)	
	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)

