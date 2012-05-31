FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Prompt Forties falls to discount
May 31, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Prompt Forties falls to discount

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Spot differentials on Forties
crude oil dipped on Thursday, with cargoes with prompt loading
days falling to steep discounts. 	
    The bid level for longer-dated Forties also fell but
maintained a premium to benchmark dated Brent.	
    The focus of other crude has shifted to July loading
cargoes.	
    	
    FORTIES	
    * BP offered Forties for loading in June 13-15 at dated
Brent minus 30 cents a barrel while Mercuria bid for a cargo for
the same period at dated minus 85 cents a barrel.	
    * These loading dates are more prompt than the normal 	
    * BP has been offering the same cargo since Monday, with the
initial offer level at dated plus 15 cents. 	
    * Statoil bid for June 24-27 at dated plus 30 cents a
barrel, lowering its bit from dated plus 35 for June 23-25.	
	
    OTHER GRADES	
    * July cargo offers started with Mearsk Oil offering
Dumbarton for July 2-4.	
    * Other deals remained thin ahead of the release of July
loading programmes.	
    	
    SWAPS	
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) strengthened across the
curve in backwardation	
    	
     6-8/6  Aug  +72 (+60) 	
    11-15/6 Aug  +36 (+28) 	
    18-22/6 Aug  +23 (+18) 	
    25-29/6 Aug  +11  (+8) 	
     2-6/7  Aug  flat (-2)	
    0-13/7  Aug  -10 (-11)	
	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)

