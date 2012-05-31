North Sea Crude-Prompt Forties falls to discount

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Spot differentials on Forties crude oil dipped on Thursday, with cargoes with prompt loading days falling to steep discounts. The bid level for longer-dated Forties also fell but maintained a premium to benchmark dated Brent. The focus of other crude has shifted to July loading cargoes. FORTIES * BP offered Forties for loading in June 13-15 at dated Brent minus 30 cents a barrel while Mercuria bid for a cargo for the same period at dated minus 85 cents a barrel. * These loading dates are more prompt than the normal * BP has been offering the same cargo since Monday, with the initial offer level at dated plus 15 cents. * Statoil bid for June 24-27 at dated plus 30 cents a barrel, lowering its bit from dated plus 35 for June 23-25. OTHER GRADES * July cargo offers started with Mearsk Oil offering Dumbarton for July 2-4. * Other deals remained thin ahead of the release of July loading programmes. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) strengthened across the curve in backwardation 6-8/6 Aug +72 (+60) 11-15/6 Aug +36 (+28) 18-22/6 Aug +23 (+18) 25-29/6 Aug +11 (+8) 2-6/7 Aug flat (-2) 0-13/7 Aug -10 (-11) DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)