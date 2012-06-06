FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties rises, July output to slip
#Industrials
June 6, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties rises, July output to slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties rises, BP buys two cargoes
    * Supply of Forties, BFOE crudes to slip in July

    LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude rose on
Wednesday as loading programmes pointed to tighter supplies of
benchmark-setting grades in July.	
    Forties is scheduled to load around 368,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in July, down from 380,000 bpd planned in June.
 Output is also due to decline from the other
three benchmark crudes.	
    	
    FORTIES	
    * Trafigura sold a Forties to BP a June 22-24 at August BFOE
plus 90 cents. It also sold a June 19-21 shipment to the same
buyer at dated plus 5 cents, traders said. 	
    * Also, Vitol offered a June 21-23 Forties ship-to-ship from
Scapa Flow at dated plus 35 cents, but withdrew the offer.	
    * The last known deal was done on Friday at dated minus 30
cents. Chinaoil sold the cargo and was believed to be making its
first appearance in the Platts window as a Forties seller.	
	
    BENCHMARK GRADES	
    *  The four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams are set to
pump 890,000 bpd in July, Reuters calculations based on loading
programmes showed on Wednesday, down from 943,000 bpd in June.
 	
    The total is the lowest since May according to information
compiled by Reuters from loading programmes. 	
        	
    SWAPS	
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation, as
follows:	
    11-15/6 Aug +40 	
    18-22/6 Aug +24 	
    25-29/6 Aug +13 	
     2-6/7  Aug +2 	
     9-13/7 Aug -8 	
    16-20/7 Aug -18 	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)

