North Sea Crude-Forties ticks higher on Asian arb

GENEVA, June 15(Reuters) - North Sea crude oil differentials on Friday ticked up about 10 cents from a six-week low on signs that further shipments of crude to Asian markets would shrink supply. "It (Forties) is weaker, but the arbitrage still looks workable," said a trader. Statoil has booked a very large crude carrier (VLCC) of North Sea oil from Mongstadt to Asia for loading July 14-16, and Chevron was heard to be seeking a fixture. Two trade sources said BP had cancelled a VLCC fixture of Forties to South Korea, explaining its switch from the dominant buyer to becoming a seller at the beginning of this week. This was not confirmed by BP. Last week BP bought five Forties cargoes or around a quarter of the monthly programme. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Vitol sold the FO703 Forties cargo for loading July 4-6 to Mercuria at dated minus 35 cents in the public window. This was 10 cents above a trade in the previous session. * Statoil offered a cargo for loading July 3-5 at dated minus 20 cents. Total bid for a July 10-14 cargo at dated minus 20 cents. OTHER GRADES * Flotta: Traders confirmed that only one new cargo and one deferred cargo would load in the month of July. June-loading cargoes were delayed by around 10 days due to reduced field output, traders said earlier this week. * Troll: Traders said a Statoil arbitrage cargo to South Korea was Troll grade crude. SWAPS * Swaps held in contango at the front of the curve and were as follows: CFD 18-22/6 Aug -42 25-29/6 Aug -30 2-6/7 Sep -28 9-13/7 Sep -27 16-20/7 Sep -29 23-27/7 Sep -32 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)