North Sea Crude-Forties ticks higher on Asian arb
June 15, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties ticks higher on Asian arb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA, June 15(Reuters) - North Sea crude oil differentials
on Friday ticked up about 10 cents from a six-week low on signs
that further shipments of crude to Asian markets would shrink
supply.	
    "It (Forties) is weaker, but the arbitrage still looks
workable," said a trader.	
    Statoil has booked a very large crude carrier (VLCC) of
North Sea oil from Mongstadt to Asia for loading July 14-16, and
Chevron was heard to be seeking a fixture.	
    Two trade sources said BP had cancelled a VLCC fixture of
Forties to South Korea, explaining its switch from the dominant
buyer to becoming a seller at the beginning of this week.	
    This was not confirmed by BP.	
    Last week BP bought five Forties cargoes or around a quarter
of the monthly programme.  	
    	
    FORTIES BFO-FOT	
    * Vitol sold the FO703 Forties cargo for loading July 4-6 to
Mercuria at dated minus 35 cents in the public window. This was
10 cents above a trade in the previous session.	
    * Statoil offered a cargo for loading July 3-5 at dated
minus 20 cents. Total bid for a July 10-14 cargo at dated minus
20 cents.	
    	
    OTHER GRADES	
    * Flotta: Traders confirmed that only one new cargo and one
deferred cargo would load in the month of July. June-loading
cargoes were delayed by around 10 days due to reduced field
output, traders said earlier this week. 	
    * Troll: Traders said a Statoil arbitrage cargo to South
Korea was Troll grade crude.	
           	
    SWAPS	
    * Swaps held in contango at the front of the curve and were
as follows:	
    	
    CFD	
    18-22/6 Aug -42	
    25-29/6 Aug -30	
    2-6/7 Sep -28	
    9-13/7 Sep -27	
    16-20/7 Sep -29	
    23-27/7 Sep -32 	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
