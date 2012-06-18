FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties remains at dated discount
#Industrials
June 18, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties remains at dated discount

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil was
steady on Monday at a discount to dated Brent and the swaps
curve continued to suggest ample prompt supplies.
   Differentials for high-quality crude have come under pressure
due to slack demand in other markets, such as Nigeria, weighing
on sentiment. 
    Arbitrage from the North Sea to Asia is lending support.
Last week, Statoil was reported to have booked a very large
crude carrier (VLCC) of North Sea oil from Norway to Asia.
Chevron was also heard to be seeking a fixture.  
    
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * In the Platts window, Shell bid a July 3-9 Forties at
dated minus 30 cents, Shell said, without finding a seller.
    * Statoil sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley loading July 3-5 at
dated minus 40 cents, a trader said.
    * Those compared with a Forties deal at dated minus 35 cents
on Friday.
              
    SWAPS
    * Swaps were in contango - impling ample prompt supply - at
the front and were as follows:
    25-29/6 Aug -40 (Sep  -46)
     2-6/7  Sep -40 
    9-13/7  Sep -40 
    16-20/7 Sep -42 
    23-27/7 Sep -44 
    30-03/8 Sep -44 

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
