North Sea Crude-Forties steady, more fixed to Asia

* Forties last traded at dated minus 60 * Trafigura books VLCC to sail to Asia * Platts to change Forties de-escalator LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil differentials held at a two-month low on Thursday weighed by strong supplies, although renewed signs of arbitrage shipments to Asia could lend support. A shipping fixture on Thursday showed Trafigura fixing a Very Large Crude Carrier to load at Hound Point on July 15 to Singapore or South Korea, the first such fixture seen this week. South Korea in recent months has been buying increasing amounts of Forties, which has helped support Forties and the wider Brent structure. A shutdown for about six weeks starting Aug. 1 of the loading bay at Hound Point terminal which handles VLCCs could slow Asian demand for Forties in August, analysts have said. FORTIES BFO-FOT * In the Platts window, Vitol offered a July 9-11 loading Forties at dated parity and later withdrew the offer. There was no bid. * On Wednesday, Vitol sold its July 4-6 Forties at dated minus 60 cents, the lowest differential since April 23 according to Reuters data. DE-ESCALATOR * Platts said in a notice on Thursday it would change the way it allows for sulphur content in Forties pricing. One trader was not happy with the move, saying it was retrospective. "They should have changed this before the programme passed through the chains," the trader said. "The spread would probably have been lower on expiry had they done so." SWAPS * Swaps were in a more pronounced contango and were as follows: 25-29/6 Sep -130 2-6/7 Sep -114 9-13/7 Sep -99 16-20/7 Sep -84 23-27/7 Sep -77 30-03/8 Sep -70 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler and Claire Milhench; Editing by William Hardy)