June 22, 2012 / 6:02 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties steady, some Norwegian move

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Differentials on North Sea
Forties crude were little changed on Friday, supported by a
tanker fixture to Asia from Hound Point, but dealing remained
thin and swaps were still in contango.
    
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * In the Platts window, Vitol offered a July 9-11 loading
Forties at parity to dated Brent benchmark, unchanged from
Thursday. There was no bid.
    * On Wednesday, Vitol sold its July 4-6 Forties at dated
minus 60 cents, the lowest differential since April 23,
according to Reuters data.
    
    OTHER GRADES
    * Dealings of other crude have been also thin. Traders said
Some Ekofisk and Asgard cargoes for mid to late-July loading
were sold earlier this week.
    * Premiums paid for Ekofisk were around dated plus 50/60
cents a barrel, traders said. The level is about 10 cents lower
than last week.
   
     SWAPS
    * Swaps rose across the curve but the prompt spread was
unchanged in contango:
    25-29/6 Sep -114 (-130) 
     2-6/7  Sep -98  (-114)
    9-13/7  Sep -89  (-99) 
    16-20/7 Sep -80  (-84) 
    23-27/7 Sep -73  (-77) 
    30-03/8 Sep -67  (-70) 
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)

