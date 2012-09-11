North Sea Crude-Forties weakens further in quiet market

* Forties offered at parity with dated * Shell cargo deferred again, ENI cargo also deferred * Swaps curve in contango at front end LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - North Sea crude differentials weakened again on Tuesday with one Forties offer closing out at parity to dated Brent, as demand remained muted in a quiet market with no bidding activity. Traders characterised the Forties market as very volatile after it ran up sharply on Friday before slumping on Monday and Tuesday. Several cargoes have had their loading dates deferred this month, with ExxonMobil, Shell and ENI parcels being pushed back, but this has failed to put a floor under prices. The reason for the deferrals was not immediately clear, but some traders suggested the initial loading programme had been too optimistic. "I thought from the beginning that there were too many cargoes in the original programme compared to the maintenance," one said. With the Buzzard oilfield offline for most of September there is less Forties around, which could account for the deferrals, but not the weakness in prices. "The dated market is leading its own life and it depends what agenda the different market participants are playing," one market participant said. Other traders pointed to seasonal maintenance getting underway at European refineries which will impact demand and could be weighing on prices. One market participant said that prices could climb again if more exports are booked to South Korea, with Hound Point's VLCC jetty scheduled to come back from maintenance in mid-September. Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at Petromatrix, noted that the VLCC Front Comanche, which was at one stage thought to be making its way to Hound Point to load Forties, is now calling in at Rotterdam instead. FORTIES * There were more deferrals following that of Shell's cargo on Monday. However, traders said the deferrals did not seem to be supporting the market much. * ENI's F1002 cargo was deferred by four days to Oct. 9-11 and Shell's F0910 cargo was deferred again by one more day to Oct. 2-4. * Shell was back in the window with its Oct. 2-4 cargo, last offered at parity with dated, versus dated plus 5 cents on Monday. * BP also offered its Oct 3-5 Forties cargo again, with its last offer at dated plus 11 cents, compared with dated plus 30 cents on Monday. OTHER CRUDES * Statfjord was assessed at around dated plus $1.40, Oseberg at around dated plus 50-60 cents and Ekofisk at around dated plus 5-10 cents. "It's still very weak, it normally trades nearer to Oseberg," one market participant noted. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in contango at the front end after prompt prices came off. Further along the curve, prices remained backwardated. 17-21/9 Nov +22 24-28/9 Nov +31 1-5/10 Nov +14 8-12/10 Nov +2 15-19/10 Nov -10 22-26/10 Nov -21 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)