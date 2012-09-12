North Sea Crude-Forties delays mount, but demand slack

* Forties steady, only one seller in window * One September, two October cargoes delayed * Swaps curve in contango at front LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials held steady on Wednesday as only one seller was offering publicly and buyers remained on the sidelines for a third session. Three cargoes of Forties - F0910, F1002 and F1004 - have been delayed this month and next due to lower-than-expected production, trading sources said. Brent futures have moved into a steeper backwardation this week, which could reflect tighter supply, although the delays have not had a noticeable impact on the physical market. Seasonal maintenance is getting underway at European refineries, traders have said, weighing on demand and prices. FORTIES * Differentials were unchanged and no deals were concluded in the Platts window. * The sole offer came from BP, which offered its Oct. 3-5 Forties at dated plus 16 cents. That was 5 cents higher than it offered on Tuesday. No buying interest appeared in the window. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in contango at the front end, reflecting no concern about tight supplies. 17-21/9 Nov +30 24-28/9 Nov +38 1-5/10 Dec +75 8-12/10 Dec +62 15-19/10 Dec +50 22-26/10 Dec +38 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)