North Sea Crude-Forties rises after deal drought

* Forties rises slightly * Swaps in backwardation LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials rose slightly on Monday following reports of delays to exports and signs that companies are looking to shift crude out of the region. Demand from Asia could provide support for Forties and North Sea crude in October. Total and Shell were reported last week to have fixed vessels for South Korea. But refinery maintenance may depress European demand, analysts have said. As well as a 10-cent rise in Forties differentials, there were other signs of a slightly more bullish tone to the market. The front of the swaps curve, which was flat on Friday, moved to backwardation. FORTIES * BP sold to Phibro an Oct. 3-5 Forties at dated Brent plus 5 cents, the first known deal in more than a week. * That was up slightly from the last Forties assessment which was at dated Brent minus 5 cents. * At least three September Forties cargoes and two October shipments have had their loading dates moved back by a few days, following what traders said was below-forecast output. Details of no new deferrals emerged on Monday. SWAPS * The swaps curve moved into backwardation at the front, from a flat structure on Friday: 24-28/9 Dec +96 1-5/10 Dec +81 8-12/10 Dec +67 15-19/10 Dec +53 22-26/10 Dec +37 29-02/11 Dec +20 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)