North Sea Crude-Forties turns negative on demand lull

* Phibro offers at dated minus 25 cents a barrel * Traders point to European refinery maintenance GENEVA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials fell to a discount to dated Brent on Tuesday, reversing gains earlier in the week, as demand slumped ahead of refinery maintenance work. Plants in Belgium and Switzerland are due to shut within the next few days for maintenance work, sapping demand for regional crude oil grades. "We are in peak maintenance for the next few weeks. I'm unsure on how weak forties will remain though with delays, great margins and a borderline arbitrage to Asia," said a North Sea trader. A second North Sea trader said he was "bemused" by the drop of around 20-40 cents in the Forties price given talk of further delays to the October loading programme. "I can only imagine that people are covered on those dates (where there are delays)," he said. FORTIES * Phibro offered a cargo for loading 3-5 October, newly acquired from BP in the previous session, at dated minus 25 cents a barrel. This was 30 cents below where it had bought the cargo on Monday. * Traders were at a loss to explain why Phibro reoffered the cargo 30 cents below where it bought it. One trader speculated that it may have been forced to sell the cargo after the arbitrage window closed, although this was unconfirmed. * Only one Forties deal has been reported in the past week. * At least three September Forties cargoes and two October shipments have had their loading dates moved back by a few days, following what traders said was below-forecast output. Details of no new deferrals emerged on Monday. OTHER GRADES * EKOFISK: Phillips66 offered an Ekofisk cargo for loading 3-5 October at dated plus 30 cents a barrel on Tuesday. * This was slightly up from the last assessment at dated plus 5 cents a barrel. SWAPS * The swaps curve fell slightly after moving to backwardation on Monday: 24-28/9 Nov +40 1-5/10 Dec +83 8-12/10 Dec +75 15-19/10 Dec +59 22-26/10 Dec +43 29-02/11 Dec +27 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)