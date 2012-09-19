North Sea Crude-Futures plunge hinders trade

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - North Sea crude grades were steady on Wednesday as traders watched a steep plunge in Brent futures which further complicated the market after an unexpected fall on Tuesday. Strong refining margins have supported most European and especially light sweet grades in recent weeks and a decline in future prices could potentially provide futher support. But as Europe is going through a peak of its refinery maintenance season, demand for crude is eroded while competition between light sweet grades is picking up due to comfortable supplies of West African grades. Brent futures fell by $4 a barrel on Wednesday as Saudi Arabian efforts to lower prices and a post-storm surge in U.S. crude inventories kept pressure on prices. "It is easy to be bearish Brent in the current environment as well as bearish Forties as we don't see any major supply problems at the moment. The problem is that Forties has already gone quite weak," one North Sea trader said. On Tuesday, Forties differentials fell to a discount to dated Brent, reversing gains earlier in the week, as Phibro offered a cargo for loading 3-5 October at dated minus 25 cents a barrel. Phibro did not show the cargo in the window on Wednesday, traders said and it was not clear if it had been already placed. Traders said at least six Forties cargoes have been deferred by a few days from the September and October loading programmes. OTHER GRADES Phillips66 continued to offer an Ekofisk cargo for loading 3-5 October at dated plus 40 cents a barrel on Wednesday, 10 cents stronger than on Tuesday. * It was higher than the last assessment at dated plus 5 cents a barrel. BP's Ula field in Norway remained shut on Wednesday after a leak last week. The field feeds some 11,000 bpd into the Ekofisk blend. SWAPS * The swaps curve flattened on Wednesday at the front end although still showing backwardation during later weeks: 24-28/9 Dec +73 1-5/10 Dec +73 8-12/10 Dec +75 15-19/10 Dec +62 22-26/10 Dec +49 29-02/11 Dec +36 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by William Hardy)