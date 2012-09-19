FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Futures plunge hinders trade
#Energy
September 19, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Futures plunge hinders trade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - North Sea crude grades were
steady on Wednesday as traders watched a steep plunge in Brent
futures which further complicated the market after an unexpected
fall on Tuesday.
    Strong refining margins have supported most European and
especially light sweet grades in recent weeks and a decline in
future prices could potentially provide futher support.
    But as Europe is going through a peak of its refinery
maintenance season, demand for crude is eroded while competition
between light sweet grades is picking up due to comfortable
supplies of West African grades.
    Brent futures fell by $4 a barrel on Wednesday as
Saudi Arabian efforts to lower prices and a post-storm surge in
U.S. crude inventories kept pressure on prices. 
    "It is easy to be bearish Brent in the current environment
as well as bearish Forties as we don't see any major supply
problems at the moment. The problem is that Forties has already
gone quite weak," one North Sea trader said.
    On Tuesday, Forties differentials fell to a discount to
dated Brent, reversing gains earlier in the week, as Phibro
offered a cargo for loading 3-5 October at dated minus 25 cents
a barrel. 
    Phibro did not show the cargo in the window on Wednesday,
traders said and it was not clear if it had been already placed.
    Traders said at least six Forties cargoes have been deferred
by a few days from the September and October loading programmes.
        
    OTHER GRADES
    Phillips66 continued to offer an Ekofisk cargo for loading
3-5 October at dated plus 40 cents a barrel on Wednesday, 10
cents stronger than on Tuesday.
    * It was higher than the last assessment at dated plus 5
cents a barrel.
    BP's Ula field in Norway remained shut on Wednesday after a
leak last week. The field feeds some 11,000 bpd into the Ekofisk
blend. 
           
    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve flattened on Wednesday at the front end
although still showing backwardation during later weeks: 
    24-28/9 Dec +73
    1-5/10 Dec +73
    8-12/10 Dec +75
    15-19/10 Dec +62
    22-26/10 Dec +49
    29-02/11 Dec +36   
       
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by William Hardy)

