North Sea Crude-Forties delays lengthen

* Forties bid to dated plus 5 cents; up * Loading delays lengthen in October * Platts raises de-escalator from Oct 1 LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Two more cargoes of North Sea Forties crude loading in October have been delayed due to lower-than-expected production, traders said on Thursday. "A few fields are struggling, so there have been some deferrals every day," said a trading source. On Thursday bids for Forties were higher and there were other signs of a stronger market structure, such as swaps moving into backwardation. FORTIES * Mercuria bid for an Oct. 15-17 Forties at dated plus 5 cents and Total was looking to pay the same price for an Oct. 13-17. Neither bid attracted an offer. * On Tuesday, Forties differentials fell to a discount to dated Brent as Phibro offered a cargo for loading 3-5 October at dated minus 25 cents a barrel. There were no price talks on Wednesday. * Platts is raising the sulphur de-escalator applied to Forties cargoes as of Oct. 1, it said on Thursday. From Oct. 1, the de-escalator will be 35 cents a barrel per 0.1 percent weight of sulphur over the 0.6 percent weight standard, up 15 cents from the current value of 20 cents. LOADING DELAYS * Oil trading sources said on Thursday the October cargoes numbered F1001 and F1016 had been delayed, bringing the number of known delayed October shipments to four. The F1016 cargo, scheduled to load on Oct. 29-31, is now planned for Nov. 2-4. The 200,000-barrel-per-day Buzzard field, the largest connected to the Forties pipeline, began a shutdown around Sept. 5 that is expected to take 28 days. Traders said it was now expected to restart three to five days later than originally planned. SWAPS * The swaps curve moved into a backwardation: 24-28/9 Dec +108 1-5/10 Dec +105 8-12/10 Dec +102 15-19/10 Dec +86 22-26/10 Dec +70 29-02/11 Dec +54 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by William Hardy)