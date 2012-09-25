FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Crude-Forties weakens further
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 25, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties weakens further

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties slips to dated minus 30 cents
    * More October Forties cargo delays expected
    * Swaps curve in contango at front

    LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials eased for a second day this week on Tuesday,
pressured by ample supply to meet the available demand.
    Demand in Europe is seasonally weak, traders have said,
although Forties production glitches, arbitrage to South Korea
and healthy refinery margins have been supportive factors.
    Plentiful supply of Russian Urals crude in October could
also be weighing on Forties. 
    
    FORTIES
    * Shell sold to Trafigura an Oct. 10-12 Forties at dated
minus 30 cents, down 5 cents from a deal on Monday.
    * Sellers were asking higher prices for later-loading
cargoes. Shell also offered Oct. 16-18 Forties at dated plus 20
cents.
               
    LOADING DELAYS
    * Four October Forties cargoes have had their loading dates
moved back due to lower than expected output.
    * Details of no new deferrals emerged on Tuesday but cargo
owners continued to expect more delays.
               
    SWAPS
    * Swaps remained in a contango at the front end before
switching into backwardation:
     1-5/10  Dec +60 
     8-12/10 Dec +75 
    15-19/10 Dec +65
    22-26/10 Dec +51 
    29-02/11 Dec +37 
     5-9/11  Dec +23 
      
   DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.