North Sea Crude-Forties steadies after decline

* Forties steady at dated minus 30 cents * No deals in window * Swaps curve in contango at front LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials were unchanged on Wednesday as lacklustre demand balanced lower than expected output. Refinery maintenance in Europe has weighed on demand, say traders, although Forties production glitches, arbitrage to South Korea and healthy refinery margins have been supportive factors. FORTIES * There were no deals or bids in the window. Shell offered a cargo at dated minus 20 cents - 10 cents above a deal on Tuesday - and later withdrew the offer. DE-ESCALATOR * Oil price assessment service Platts said on Sept. 20 it would revise the way it allows for sulphur in the price of Forties - known as the de-escalator - from Oct. 1, raising the compensation to buyers for higher sulphur levels in the crude. The change is likely to support Forties and the timing has irritated some traders. Platts says it seeks timing that is neutral and fair to all. LOADING DELAYS * No new deferrals emerged on Wednesday but cargo owners continued to expect more delays. Four October Forties cargoes have had their loading dates moved back due to lower than expected output. SWAPS * Swaps moved into a steeper contango at the front end before switching into backwardation: 1-5/10 Dec +73 8-12/10 Dec +88 15-19/10 Dec +75 22-26/10 Dec +60 29-02/11 Dec +45 5-9/11 Dec +30 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)