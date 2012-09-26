FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Crude-Forties steadies after decline
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 26, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties steadies after decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties steady at dated minus 30 cents
    * No deals in window
    * Swaps curve in contango at front

    LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials were unchanged on Wednesday as lacklustre demand
balanced lower than expected output.
    Refinery maintenance in Europe has weighed on demand, say
traders, although Forties production glitches, arbitrage to
South Korea and healthy refinery margins have been supportive
factors.
    
    FORTIES
    * There were no deals or bids in the window. Shell offered a
cargo at dated minus 20 cents - 10 cents above a deal on Tuesday
- and later withdrew the offer.
    
    DE-ESCALATOR
    * Oil price assessment service Platts said on Sept. 20 it
would revise the way it allows for sulphur in the price of
Forties - known as the de-escalator - from Oct. 1, raising the
compensation to buyers for higher sulphur levels in the crude.  
    The change is likely to support Forties and the timing has
irritated some traders. Platts says it seeks timing that is
neutral and fair to all. 

    LOADING DELAYS
    * No new deferrals emerged on Wednesday but cargo owners
continued to expect more delays. Four October Forties cargoes
have had their loading dates moved back due to lower than
expected output.
              
    SWAPS
    * Swaps moved into a steeper contango at the front end
before switching into backwardation:
     1-5/10  Dec +73 
     8-12/10 Dec +88
    15-19/10 Dec +75 
    22-26/10 Dec +60 
    29-02/11 Dec +45 
     5-9/11  Dec +30

   DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.