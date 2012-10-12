FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-BP buys 6th Forties, values up
#Energy
October 12, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-BP buys 6th Forties, values up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties rises as high as dated Brent plus $1.00
    * BP buys two more cargoes on Friday
    * Swaps in backwardation

    LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials rose on Friday, supported by continued demand from
BP which purchased two more cargoes, bringing its total for the
week to six.
    Signs of tight crude supply from the North Sea in November
and expectations of stronger refinery demand in Europe have also
supported the market. 
    Rival traders expect some of the oil bought by BP to be
shipped to South Korea by Very Large Crude Carrier.
    Shipments of Forties to South Korea, encouraged by a free
trade agreement during 2012, tend to support prices in the North
Sea market, as well as Brent swaps and timespreads.
                
    FORTIES BFO-FOT 
    * BP bought Oct. 29-31 Forties from Vitol at dated plus 65
cents and an Oct. 28-30 cargo from Shell at dated plus $1.00.
The higher of the two trades was Forties' highest premium to
dated Brent since March, according to Reuters data.
    * That compared with a deal at dated plus 70 cents on
Thursday.
         
    SWAPS 
    * The swaps curve was in backwardation, supported by the
arbitrage trade:
    15-19/10 Dec +110 
    22-26/10 Dec +100 
    29-02/11 Jan +140 
     5-9/11  Jan +122 
    12-16/11 Jan +97 
    19-23/11 Jan +77 
  
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

