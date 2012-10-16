North Sea Crude-Forties weaker, demand eyed

* Nexen cargo dropped from Nov. programme * Forties bid weaker at dated plus 25 cents * Swaps backwardation narrows, values fall LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties differentials weakened again on Tuesday after a surge last week, with abundant West African crude and softer refining margins outweighing the support coming from deferrals and the removal of a cargo from the November loading programme. Nexen's F1104 cargo was dropped from November after the restart of the UK's Buzzard oilfield was delayed again to around Oct. 19-20. Lower-than-expected output from other fields during the Buzzard maintenance period has already seen most of the cargoes in the October loading programme deferred - some of them into November. Suncor's F1006 Forties cargo has been forcibly deferred again, by four days to Oct. 26-28. This was originally scheduled to load on Oct. 11-13, but has now been put back three times. However, the support from deferrals has ebbed this week, with traders starting to focus on the outlook for refining demand post-maintenance season, and the abundance of competing crudes. "Without the deferrals I strongly doubt whether we would have Brent spreads at these lofty levels, as both Nigerian and Angolan differentials are coming off, indicating we are not tight for crude globally," a trader said. A number of West African crude cargoes in the November programmes are still unsold, just days ahead of the release of the December loading programmes. European refining margins have also come off over the last two days, with the gasoline crack plunging to around $5.88 a barrel from around $15 a barrel last week. The latest European inventory data have shown gasoline stocks are building as demand fades and some traders are expecting run cuts even before refinery maintenance comes to an end. FORTIES BFO-FOT * No Forties cargoes traded. Morgan Stanley bid for a Nov. 5-10 cargo, ending at dated plus 25 cents. This is weaker than Monday's deal at dated plus 55 cents for an Oct. 26-Nov. 3 cargo. * BP offered an Oct. 31-Nov. 2 Forties cargo at December BFOE plus 91 cents, rather than pricing against dated. "They are signalling to the market where the value of Forties is relative to the BFOE," a trader said. "They are trying to push CFDs and Brent spreads down." * The November/December Brent spread was trading at 90 cents a barrel LCOc1-LCOc2 at 1557 GMT, in from $1.19 a barrel around the same time on Monday. November Brent futures expire later today. SWAPS * Swaps values slipped, reflecting the weaker demand outlook, and the backwardation narrowed. 22-26/10 Jan +135 29-02/11 Jan +115 5-9/11 Jan +97 12-16/11 Jan +77 19-23/11 Jan +59 26-30/11 Jan +42 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)