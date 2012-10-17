FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-North Sea Crude-Forties weaker, Ekofisk delayed
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 17, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

RPT-North Sea Crude-Forties weaker, Ekofisk delayed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with correct sign-off)
    * Forties offered lower by BP
    * Ekofisk crude loadings delayed by four days
    * Buzzard field restart due by Sunday-Nexen

    LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties differentials
slipped on Wednesday as buying interest cooled, although delayed
loadings and deferrals to shipments of another benchmark grade,
Ekofisk, could lend support.
    European refining margins have narrowed this week and supply
of other light, sweet crudes is ample, countering the supportive
effect of supply glitches in the North Sea, traders have said.
    Shipments of Norwegian crude Ekofisk will be delayed by four
days in November, according to a revised export schedule and
trade sources, due to lower-than-expected production.
    Forties loadings have been disrupted by delays in the
restart of Nexen's Buzzard field. Nexen said start-up
preparations were underway and production was due by Sunday.
                                 
    FORTIES BFO-FOT 
    * No Forties cargoes traded and three were being offered in
the Platts window. No bids were posted.
    * The lowest offer was from BP, which was offering a Nov.
5-7 cargo at dated plus 33 cents. That was lower than the last
known deal, done on Monday at dated plus 55 cents.
    * BP offered an Oct. 31-Nov. 2 Forties cargo at December
BFOE plus 45 cents, down from BFOE plus 91 cents on Tuesday,
rather than pricing against dated.
    
    SWAPS 
    * Swaps values slipped, reflecting the weaker demand
outlook, and the backwardation narrowed. 
    22-26/10 Jan +75 
    29-02/11 Jan +65 
     5-9/11  Jan +59 
    12-16/11 Jan +58 
    19-23/11 Jan +46 
    26-30/11 Jan +32 
  
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.