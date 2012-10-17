RPT-North Sea Crude-Forties weaker, Ekofisk delayed

(Repeats with correct sign-off) * Forties offered lower by BP * Ekofisk crude loadings delayed by four days * Buzzard field restart due by Sunday-Nexen LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties differentials slipped on Wednesday as buying interest cooled, although delayed loadings and deferrals to shipments of another benchmark grade, Ekofisk, could lend support. European refining margins have narrowed this week and supply of other light, sweet crudes is ample, countering the supportive effect of supply glitches in the North Sea, traders have said. Shipments of Norwegian crude Ekofisk will be delayed by four days in November, according to a revised export schedule and trade sources, due to lower-than-expected production. Forties loadings have been disrupted by delays in the restart of Nexen's Buzzard field. Nexen said start-up preparations were underway and production was due by Sunday. FORTIES BFO-FOT * No Forties cargoes traded and three were being offered in the Platts window. No bids were posted. * The lowest offer was from BP, which was offering a Nov. 5-7 cargo at dated plus 33 cents. That was lower than the last known deal, done on Monday at dated plus 55 cents. * BP offered an Oct. 31-Nov. 2 Forties cargo at December BFOE plus 45 cents, down from BFOE plus 91 cents on Tuesday, rather than pricing against dated. SWAPS * Swaps values slipped, reflecting the weaker demand outlook, and the backwardation narrowed. 22-26/10 Jan +75 29-02/11 Jan +65 5-9/11 Jan +59 12-16/11 Jan +58 19-23/11 Jan +46 26-30/11 Jan +32 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)