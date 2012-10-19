FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Crude-Buzzard restart delayed again
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 19, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Buzzard restart delayed again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties steady; offered at dated plus 10 cents
    * Buzzard field restart pushed back two more days
    * More cargo deferrals expected

    LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials remained under pressure on Friday as buyers kept
to the sidelines and details emerged of further delays to
shipments.
    Traders have said this week said the poor reliability of
Forties loading dates during the Buzzard oilfield maintenance
period might have prompted buyers to look at other crudes.
    At least two Forties cargoes were further delayed on Friday
by slippage in the restart date of Buzzard. The restart is now
expected on Oct. 23, a trade source said, two days later than
previously thought. 
    The shipments are those with cargo numbers F1012 and F1016. 
More delays are likely to emerge next week, traders said.
                                 
    FORTIES BFO-FOT 
    * No Forties cargoes traded. BP offered a Nov. 7-9 Forties
at dated plus 10 cents, which it withdrew, while the sole bidder
was Trafigura looking to pay dated minus 15 cents for a Nov.
6-11 cargo.
    * That was down from the last known deal done on Monday at
dated plus 55 cents and compared with an offer at dated plus 5
cents on Thursday.
    SWAPS 
    * The backwardation at the front of the swaps curve
flattened further as values remained under pressure. 
    22-26/10 Jan +80   
    29-02/11 Jan +80   
     5-9/11  Jan +84   
    12-16/11 Jan +74   
    19-23/11 Jan +59   
    26-30/11 Jan +44

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.