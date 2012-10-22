FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties slips, new Buzzard delay
#Industrials
October 22, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties slips, new Buzzard delay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties trades at dated minus 20 cents; weaker
    * Buzzard field restart pushed back 2-3 more days
    * November cargo heard delayed into December

    LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials slipped on Monday  after being discussed at lower
levels last week as uncertainty over loading dates dented
demand.
    Traders have said the poor reliability of Forties loading
dates during the Buzzard oilfield maintenance period might have
prompted buyers to look at other crudes.
    All October-loading Forties cargoes have been delayed and a
November cargo has been pushed back into December, a trade
source said on Monday. Cargo F1106 is now scheduled to load on
Dec. 1-2 rather than on Nov. 16-18.
    The restart of Buzzard has been delayed further and is now
expected on Oct. 25 or 26, a trade source said, as many as three
days later than previously thought.
                                 
    FORTIES BFO-FOT 
    * BP sold a Nov. 9-11 Forties at dated minus 20 cents to
Trafigura.
    * That was down from the last known deal done on Monday at
dated plus 55 cents and down slightly from Trafigura's bid at
dated minus 15 cents on Friday.
    
    SWAPS 
    * The front of the curve moved into contango as values
remained under pressure:
    29-02/11 Jan +67 
     5-9/11  Jan +70 
    12-16/11 Jan +69
    19-23/11 Jan +54 
    26-30/11 Jan +38 
     3-7/12 Jan +23

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)

