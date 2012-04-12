North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, supply ample

* Forties weakens to dated minus 5 cents * Overhang of supply weighs on market * Brent front spread narrows ahead of May expiry LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials fell on Thursday to a discount to dated Brent and the wider market structure weakened, indicating ample supplies. Values have been supported this week as companies including Chevron bought barrels to send to Asia by Very Large Crude Carrier, or VLCC, traders said. "Chevron seem to have stopped buying, so assume they have filled their VLCC requirement," a North Sea trader said. "And the market still has an overhang." As well as the drop in Forties differentials, the spread between May and June ICE Brent has narrowed to 15 cents as of 1600 GMT, suggesting easing perceptions of tight supply. May Brent futures expire on Friday. FORTIES * On Thursday, Shell sold to Mercuria a May 6-8 Forties at dated minus 5 cents. * Total offered a May 2-4 Forties at dated minus 15 cents and Trafigura offered an April 28-30 at the same price. * Those were down from Wednesday, when Chevron bought a cargo loading April 27-29 from Trafigura at dated plus 40 cents. MAY LOADING PROGRAMMES * Supply of key grades is expected to decline in May. * The four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams that make up BFOE are set to pump 875,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, down from an unrevised 1.01 million bpd in April, according to Reuters calculations based on loading programmes. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) were not available as of 1600 GMT. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)