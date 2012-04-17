North Sea Crude-Forties weakens further

* Forties differentials fall to dated minus 70 cts * Three sellers, one buyer in window * Swaps weaker LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials slipped for a second day this week on Tuesday, as refinery maintenance curbs demand, leaving ample supplies. As well as the weaker Forties market, the spread between the first and second-month Brent futures contracts has narrowed to just 10 cents, indicating easing concern about availability. "Refinery maintenance is reducing demand," a trader said. "The supply is stable or even lower, but still struggling to clear." Demand from Asia has helped provide support. Traders on Monday said Chevron had fixed a May-loading Very Large Crude Carrier for shipment to South Korea. It was not clear if that was a replacement of an earlier fixture. FORTIES * Statoil sold to Morgan Stanley a May 4-6 cargo at dated minus 70 cents, a trader who monitors the Platts window said. That was down from offers at dated minus 30 cents and minus 45 cents on Monday. * Total and Trafigura were also offering cargoes in the Platts window, but neither was thought to have traded. * Last Friday, Shell sold a cargo loading May 3-5 to Morgan Stanly at dated minus 30 cents. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) stood mostly in contango and were as follows: 23-27/4 Jul -80 30-04/5 Jul -56 8-11/5 Jul -36 14-18/5 Jul -28 21-25/5 Jul -28 28-01/6 Jul -31 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)