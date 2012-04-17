FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
April 17, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties weakens further

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties differentials fall to dated minus 70 cts
    * Three sellers, one buyer in window
    * Swaps weaker

    LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials slipped for a second day this week on Tuesday, as
refinery maintenance curbs demand, leaving ample supplies.	
    As well as the weaker Forties market, the spread between the
first and second-month Brent futures contracts has narrowed to
just 10 cents, indicating easing concern about availability.	
    "Refinery maintenance is reducing demand," a trader said.
"The supply is stable or even lower, but still struggling to
clear."	
    Demand from Asia has helped provide support. Traders on
Monday said Chevron had fixed a May-loading Very Large Crude
Carrier for shipment to South Korea. It was not clear if that
was a replacement of an earlier fixture.	
        	
    FORTIES	
    * Statoil sold to Morgan Stanley a May 4-6 cargo at dated
minus 70 cents, a trader who monitors the Platts window said.
That was down from offers at dated minus 30 cents and minus 45
cents on Monday.	
    * Total and Trafigura were also offering cargoes in the
Platts window, but neither was thought to have traded.	
    * Last Friday, Shell sold a cargo loading May 3-5 to Morgan
Stanly at dated minus 30 cents.	
     	
    SWAPS
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) stood mostly in contango
and were as follows:	
    23-27/4 Jul -80 	
    30-04/5 Jul -56 	
     8-11/5 Jul -36 	
    14-18/5 Jul -28 	
    21-25/5 Jul -28 	
    28-01/6 Jul -31 	
	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)

