North Sea Crude-Forties still under pressure
#Energy
April 18, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties still under pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties offered as low as dated minus 80 cts
    * Three Forties sellers in window, no deals
    * Ekofisk offered lower in the window

    LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials weakened for a third day this week on Wednesday
and other benchmark-setting crudes came under pressure,
reflecting ample supplies.	
    Refinery maintenance has reduced demand, meaning supply is
plentiful despite a reduced Forties loading programme in May,
traders have said. 	
           	
    FORTIES	
    * Total offered a May 2-4 Forties at dated minus 80 cents.
That was down 10 cents from a deal on Tuesday.	
    * Trafigura and Shell were also offering cargoes, but
neither was thought to have traded.	
    	
    OTHER GRADES	
    * In a relatively rare appearance in the Platts window, a
cargo of Ekofisk - also part of the North Sea benchmark - was
offered.	
    Shell offered the cargo loading on May 5-7 at dated plus 40,
the company said, some 45 cents below indications of value on
Tuesday.	
         	
    SWAPS
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) were as follows:	
     23-27/4 Jun -115 	
     30-04/5 Jul -86 	
      8-11/5 Jul -61 	
     14-18/5 Jul -46 	
     21-25/5 Jul -40 	
     28-01/6 Jul -36 	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)

