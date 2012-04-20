FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties bounces from near 2-year low
#Industrials
April 20, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties bounces from near 2-year low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties rises by around 15 cents
    * Trafigura buys from Statoil in window

    GENEVA, April 20 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil
rebounded from a near two-year low on Friday and traders said
the price slide had probably halted as refineries resumed
processing after planned maintenance.	
    "I think it's bottomed out as maintenance winds up," said a
North Sea trader.	
    Germany's 310,000 bpd Miro refinery completed a major outage
earlier this month, helping to tighten regional supplies.
 	
    Prices have come under pressure in recent sessions as ample
supplies of West African and Urals grades has outweighed reduced
flows from the Elgin field following a gas leak.	
    Traders said the leak had deterred some from buying in
recent sessions because of concerns about a change in the
sulphur specification of Forties.	
    	
    FORTIES	
    * Forties rose about 15 cents verus the previous session.
Statoil sold a cargo to Trafigura for 8-10 loading at dated -70
cents.	
    * Shell offered a Forties cargo for loading 11-13 May at
dated minus 45 cents but no corresponding bid emerged.	
    * For details, see 	
    	
    SWAPS
    * Contracts for differences (CFDs) were little changed and
as follows:	
    	
    CFD	
    23-27/4 Jul -85	
    30-04/5 Jul -45	
    8-11/5 Jul -23	
    14-18/5 Jul -14	
    21-25/5 Jul -12	
    28-01/6 Jul -15 	
	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by James Jukwey)

