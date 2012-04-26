FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties heads to S.Korea
#Industrials
April 26, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties heads to S.Korea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* No Forties traded in window
    * Phibro lines up shipment to S. Korea
    * Five May cargoes delayed

    LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - A shipment of North Sea Forties
crude looked on Thursday to be heading to Asia in May,
potentially supporting the market.	
    Trading firm Phibro arranged to ship May-loading Forties  to
South Korea, trading and shipping sources said on Thursday,
adding to a growing flow out of the region. 	
    Five cargoes of Forties in May have been delayed after
production problems at Nexen's Buzzard field, traders said, one
more shipment than was known on Wednesday.	
	
    FORTIES	
    * No deals were done in the window, trading sources said.
Shell said it offered a May 7-9 cargo at June BFOE minus 45
cents, at which point it withdrew the offer.	
    Shell's offer translated into about dated minus 25 cents.	
    * The last known deal was on Thursday when Total sold to
Phibro a May 9-11 Forties at dated 35 minus cents. 
Phibro was also bidding for other cargoes.	
    	
    BUZZARD FIELD	
    * Two trading sources said the Buzzard field was ramping up
supplies on Thursday after being restarted on Wednesday
following repairs.	
    	
    SWAPS	
    * The contracts for differences (CFDs) returned to
backwardation on Thursday, and stood as follows:	
    30-04/5 Jul +33   	
     8-11/5 Jul +18   	
    14-18/5 Jul +12   	
    21-25/5 Jul  +5   	
    28-01/6 Jul  -2   	
     6-8/6  Jul -10   	
	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Editing by William Hardy)

